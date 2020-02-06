CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) closed at $54.33, marking a -0.93% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.33% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.67%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 12.3% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 3.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.24% in that time.

CRSP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.04, up 104.35% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $74.47 million, up 61955% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CRSP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.36% lower within the past month. CRSP currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

