CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) closed at $58.06, marking a -0.77% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.6%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.83%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 18.95% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 8.72% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.9% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CRISPR Therapeutics AG as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG to post earnings of -$2.30 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 37.72%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.08 million, up 397.56% from the year-ago period.

CRSP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$9.17 per share and revenue of $14.21 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -295.11% and -98.45%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.72% higher within the past month. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock And 4 Runners Up



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.