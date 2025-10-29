CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Stock Moves -2.51%: What You Should Know

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) closed the most recent trading day at $62.56, moving -2.51% from the previous trading session. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.55%.

The company's stock has dropped by 0.99% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's gain of 7.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.83%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of CRISPR Therapeutics AG in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$1.32, reflecting a 30.69% decrease from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $6.71 million, showing a 1018.83% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$6.66 per share and revenue of $21.16 million. These totals would mark changes of -53.46% and -43.29%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.34% decrease. Currently, CRISPR Therapeutics AG is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 90, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.