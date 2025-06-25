CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Stock Moves 1.88%: What You Should Know

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) closed the most recent trading day at $47.66, moving +1.88% from the previous trading session. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.31%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 24.51% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Medical sector with its gain of 3.46%, and the S&P 500's gain of 5.05%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of CRISPR Therapeutics AG in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$1.54, signifying a 3.36% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.89 million, up 1032.88% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$5.54 per share and revenue of $39.95 million, which would represent changes of -27.65% and +7.06%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for CRISPR Therapeutics AG. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.18% increase. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, positioning it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

