CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Stock Moves -1.81%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) closed at $34.26, marking a -1.81% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.31%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 19.78% in the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 10.85% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.27%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of CRISPR Therapeutics AG in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.26, up 11.89% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.24 million, up 947.2% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$4.99 per share and revenue of $56.98 million, which would represent changes of -14.98% and +52.69%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.72% increase. CRISPR Therapeutics AG currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, finds itself in the top 33% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

