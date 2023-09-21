CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Stock Moves -1.07%: What You Should Know

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) closed at $46.06 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.07% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.64%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.82%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 7.8% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 3.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.89% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CRISPR Therapeutics AG as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG to post earnings of -$1.83 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 18.3%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $20.52 million, up 22704.44% from the year-ago period.

CRSP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$4.97 per share and revenue of $271.03 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +40.55% and +22523.56%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

