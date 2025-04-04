CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Stock Moves -0.03%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) closed at $32.65, marking a -0.03% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 5.98%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 5.5%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 5.82%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 24.59% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 5.46% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.66% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of CRISPR Therapeutics AG will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$1.26, signifying a 11.89% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $5.24 million, indicating a 947.2% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$4.99 per share and revenue of $56.98 million. These totals would mark changes of -14.98% and +52.69%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.72% increase. CRISPR Therapeutics AG currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.