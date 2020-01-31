CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Stock Moves -0.9%: What You Should Know

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) closed the most recent trading day at $51.95, moving -0.9% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.77%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.59%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 11.63% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 1.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.04% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CRSP as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect CRSP to post earnings of $0.04 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 104.35%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $74.47 million, up 61955% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CRSP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.36% lower. CRSP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CRSP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.