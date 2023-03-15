CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Stock Moves -0.51%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) closed at $44.92, marking a -0.51% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.7% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.87%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.77%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 11.24% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 4.27%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.06%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CRISPR Therapeutics AG as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, CRISPR Therapeutics AG is projected to report earnings of -$1.95 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 15.95%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.68 million, up 1248.51% from the prior-year quarter.

CRSP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$7.54 per share and revenue of $136.88 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.81% and +11325.89%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.14% higher. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CRSP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.