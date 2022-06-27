CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Stock Moves -0.09%: What You Should Know

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) closed the most recent trading day at $66.90, moving -0.09% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.3% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.11%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 14.77% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 0.32% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.62% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CRISPR Therapeutics AG as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, CRISPR Therapeutics AG is projected to report earnings of -$2.23 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 123.62%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.23 million, down 99.53% from the year-ago period.

CRSP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$8.98 per share and revenue of $187.03 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -291.06% and -79.56%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.11% lower within the past month. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CRSP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.