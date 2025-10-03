CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) ended the recent trading session at $67.74, demonstrating a -6.98% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.01% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.51%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.28%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 38.07% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Medical sector's gain of 4.67%, and the S&P 500's gain of 4.83%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of CRISPR Therapeutics AG in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$1.32, showcasing a 30.69% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $7.71 million, indicating a 1185.5% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$6.59 per share and a revenue of $33.41 million, representing changes of -51.84% and -10.47%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.48% lower. Right now, CRISPR Therapeutics AG possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

