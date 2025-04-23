CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) closed at $38.54, marking a -1.76% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.67%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.5%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 4.06% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 9.34%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.57%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of CRISPR Therapeutics AG in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG to post earnings of -$1.27 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 11.19%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $5.24 million, indicating a 947.2% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$5.09 per share and revenue of $56.98 million. These totals would mark changes of -17.28% and +52.69%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.68% higher. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, finds itself in the top 32% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

