CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) ended the recent trading session at $55.16, demonstrating a -2.56% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.13%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.16%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.22%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 24.44% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 0.12%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.2%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of CRISPR Therapeutics AG in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$1.32, signifying a 30.69% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $6.71 million, indicating a 1018.83% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$6.66 per share and a revenue of $21.16 million, indicating changes of -53.46% and -43.29%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.34% lower within the past month. Right now, CRISPR Therapeutics AG possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, placing it within the top 37% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.