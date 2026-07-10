CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) closed the most recent trading day at $53.35, moving -5.31% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.42% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.29%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 12.16% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Medical sector's gain of 5.6%, and the S&P 500's gain of 2.2%.

The upcoming earnings release of CRISPR Therapeutics AG will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG to post earnings of -$1.12 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 13.18%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.42 million, up 733.26% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$4.89 per share and revenue of $28.88 million. These totals would mark changes of +24.42% and +722.82%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for CRISPR Therapeutics AG. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.22% increase. As of now, CRISPR Therapeutics AG holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 106, this industry ranks in the top 44% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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