CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) closed at $54.21, marking a -4.71% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.26%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.6%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.25%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 3.93% outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 0.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.57%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of CRISPR Therapeutics AG in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$1.15, showcasing a 161.36% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $4 million, indicating a 88.78% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$6.33 per share and revenue of $8.54 million, which would represent changes of -45.85% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.17% higher. As of now, CRISPR Therapeutics AG holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.