CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) closed the most recent trading day at $74.89, moving -2.46% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.28% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.52%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.08%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 48.19% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Medical sector's gain of 3.31%, and the S&P 500's gain of 4.03%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of CRISPR Therapeutics AG in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$1.32, signifying a 30.69% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $7.71 million, indicating a 1185.5% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$6.59 per share and a revenue of $33.41 million, indicating changes of -51.84% and -10.47%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.48% lower. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 96, this industry ranks in the top 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

