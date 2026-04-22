CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) closed the most recent trading day at $56.42, moving +1.58% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.05% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.69%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.64%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 19.62% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 0.31%, while the S&P 500 gained 8.59%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of CRISPR Therapeutics AG in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$1.14, showcasing a 27.85% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $8.39 million, indicating a 864.14% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

CRSP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$4.93 per share and revenue of $35.78 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +23.8% and +919.38%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.46% lower. Right now, CRISPR Therapeutics AG possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, finds itself in the top 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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