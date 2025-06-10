CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) ending at $42.94, denoting a +2.02% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.55%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.63%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 11.97% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Medical sector's gain of 3.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.29%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of CRISPR Therapeutics AG in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, CRISPR Therapeutics AG is projected to report earnings of -$1.54 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 3.36%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $5.89 million, reflecting a 1032.88% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$5.54 per share and revenue of $39.95 million, indicating changes of -27.65% and +7.06%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.68% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, placing it within the top 31% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

