CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Recently Broke Out Above the 200-Day Moving Average

From a technical perspective, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. CRSP recently overtook the 200-day moving average, and this suggests a long-term bullish trend.

The 200-day simple moving average is a useful tool for traders and analysts, establishing market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments over the long term. The marker moves higher or lower along with longer-term price moves, and serves as a support or resistance level.

CRSP has rallied 21.3% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at the moment. This combination suggests CRSP could be on the verge of another move higher.

Looking at CRSP's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 2 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on CRSP for more gains in the near future.

