CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) closed at $55.89, marking a +1.49% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.26%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.18%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.99%.

The company's stock has dropped by 15.36% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's loss of 1.54% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.68%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of CRISPR Therapeutics AG in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$1.63, indicating a 143.28% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $8.31 million, indicating a 91.69% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$6.24 per share and a revenue of $105.41 million, indicating changes of -221.65% and -71.6%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, CRISPR Therapeutics AG possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CRSP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

