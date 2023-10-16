CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

The latest trading session saw CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) ending at $44.81, denoting a +1.13% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.93%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.2%.

The company's stock has dropped by 12.4% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's loss of 3.74% and the S&P 500's loss of 3%.

The upcoming earnings release of CRISPR Therapeutics AG will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$1.98, showcasing a 11.61% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $20.52 million, up 22704.44% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$4.83 per share and revenue of $271.03 million, indicating changes of +42.22% and +22523.56%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.78% higher within the past month. CRISPR Therapeutics AG presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, positioning it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.