CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) closed the most recent trading day at $45.06, moving +1.35% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.3% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.98%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.48%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 12.64% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 3.29% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.95% in that time.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG to post earnings of -$1.95 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 15.95%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.68 million, up 1248.51% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$7.54 per share and revenue of $136.88 million. These totals would mark changes of +9.81% and +11325.89%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.14% higher. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.