CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) closed the most recent trading day at $49.94, moving +0.56% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 4.55% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 0.96% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.01% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CRISPR Therapeutics AG as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG to post earnings of -$2.30 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 25%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.45 million, down 3.51% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.02% higher. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

