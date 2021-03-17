CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) closed at $131.10 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.41% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.29% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.4%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 17.04% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 3.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.91% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CRSP as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, CRSP is projected to report earnings of -$1.49 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 29.57%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.99 million, up 3020.63% from the year-ago period.

CRSP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$5.84 per share and revenue of $28.35 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -10.4% and +3843.03%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CRSP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 13.74% lower. CRSP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

