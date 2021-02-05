CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) closed the most recent trading day at $168.81, moving +0.61% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.57%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 13.7% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 4.66%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.69%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CRSP as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, CRSP is projected to report earnings of -$1.23 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 341.18%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.69 million, down 93.91% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CRSP should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% lower within the past month. CRSP currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 221, which puts it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.