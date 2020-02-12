CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) closed at $57.76 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.33% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.65%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.94%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.9%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 4.49% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 1.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.97% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CRSP as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect CRSP to post earnings of $0.04 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 104.35%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $74.47 million, up 61955% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CRSP. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.36% lower. CRSP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

