CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) closed at $66.27, marking a +1.94% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.66%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 17.57% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 4.7% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.79% in that time.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$2.32, down 38.92% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.7 million, up 350.73% from the year-ago period.

CRSP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$9.23 per share and revenue of $15.42 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -296.38% and -98.32%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.47% lower within the past month. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

