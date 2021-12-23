CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) closed at $82.15, marking a +0.72% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.62%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.55%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 0.79% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 2.26% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 0.39% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CRISPR Therapeutics AG as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, CRISPR Therapeutics AG is projected to report earnings of -$1.74 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 16%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.39 million, up 1356.22% from the prior-year quarter.

CRSP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5 per share and revenue of $905.71 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +194.52% and +125869.62%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% higher within the past month. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, CRISPR Therapeutics AG is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.32. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.56.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

