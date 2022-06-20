CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Moves 8.3% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

CRISPR Therapeutics AG CRSP shares rallied 8.3% in the last trading session to close at $70. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 14.4% gain over the past four weeks.

Shares of the company have been rising consistently for the fourth consecutive trading day after management reported positive results from an early-stage study which evaluated CTX130, its CAR-T therapy candidate, for treating solid tumors and certain hematologic malignancies. Data from the study showed that treatment with CTX130 achieved an overall response rate of 70%, including 30% complete response rate in patients.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $2.23 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -123.6%. Revenues are expected to be $4.23 million, down 99.5% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For CRISPR Therapeutics AG, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on CRSP going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG is a member of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. One other stock in the same industry, Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SYRS, finished the last trading session 5.2% higher at $1.02. SYRS has returned 38.6% over the past month.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -0.7% over the past month to -$0.45. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -25%. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

