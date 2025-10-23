CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

In the latest trading session, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) closed at $67.21, marking a +1.04% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.58% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.89%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 8.96% outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 3.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.16%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of CRISPR Therapeutics AG in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.32, down 30.69% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $6.71 million, indicating a 1018.83% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$6.66 per share and revenue of $21.16 million, indicating changes of -53.46% and -43.29%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.34% downward. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, placing it within the top 36% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

