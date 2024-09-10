CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) closed the latest trading day at $45.51, indicating a +1.42% change from the previous session's end. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.45%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.84%.

The company's stock has dropped by 4.35% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's gain of 3.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.54%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of CRISPR Therapeutics AG in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$1.45, showcasing a 2.84% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$5.58 per share and revenue of $64.2 million. These totals would mark changes of -187.63% and -82.7%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.19% higher within the past month. CRISPR Therapeutics AG presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, finds itself in the top 33% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

