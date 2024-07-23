CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) closed the latest trading day at $57.19, indicating a +1.69% change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.16% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 2.93% over the last month, not keeping up with the Medical sector's gain of 0.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.96%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of CRISPR Therapeutics AG in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$1.37, showcasing a 39.8% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $8.39 million, indicating an 88.02% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

CRSP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$5.51 per share and revenue of $89.43 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -184.02% and -75.91%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. As of now, CRISPR Therapeutics AG holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, positioning it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

