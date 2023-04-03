CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) closed at $45.28, marking a +0.11% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.62%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 11.04% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 3.28%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.71%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CRISPR Therapeutics AG as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, CRISPR Therapeutics AG is projected to report earnings of -$2.43 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 4.74%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $37.61 million, up 3901.49% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$7.35 per share and revenue of $155.02 million. These totals would mark changes of +12.08% and +12839.84%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.29% higher. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

