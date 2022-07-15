CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) closed at $83.39 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.81% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.92% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.16%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 26.72% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 5.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.54% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CRISPR Therapeutics AG as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, CRISPR Therapeutics AG is projected to report earnings of -$2.23 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 123.62%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.23 million, down 99.53% from the prior-year quarter.

CRSP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$8.98 per share and revenue of $187.03 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -291.06% and -79.56%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher within the past month. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.