CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) closed the most recent trading day at $64.40, moving +1.31% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.43% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.32%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 19.38% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 5.94%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.65%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CRISPR Therapeutics AG as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG to post earnings of -$1.91 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 26.49%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.67 million, up 949.63% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$7.69 per share and revenue of $119.24 million. These totals would mark changes of -263.62% and -86.97%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.19% lower. CRISPR Therapeutics AG currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

