CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) closed at $67.89, marking a +0.64% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.17% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 15.1% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 4.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.88% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CRISPR Therapeutics AG as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG to post earnings of -$1.91 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 26.49%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.67 million, up 949.63% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$7.69 per share and revenue of $119.24 million, which would represent changes of -263.62% and -86.97%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.96% higher within the past month. CRISPR Therapeutics AG currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.