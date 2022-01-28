CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) closed at $59, marking a +0.41% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.44%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 25.48% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 12.92% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.65% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CRISPR Therapeutics AG as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, CRISPR Therapeutics AG is projected to report earnings of -$1.74 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 16%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.39 million, up 1356.22% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.