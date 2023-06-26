CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) closed the most recent trading day at $56.23, moving +0.36% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.45%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 3.58%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 13.35% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 1.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.01% in that time.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, CRISPR Therapeutics AG is projected to report earnings of -$2.18 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 9.17%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.2 million, up 1901.88% from the year-ago period.

CRSP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$6.37 per share and revenue of $221.15 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +23.8% and +18359.92%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.65% higher. CRISPR Therapeutics AG currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.