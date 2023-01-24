CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) closed the most recent trading day at $51.96, moving +1.25% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.22%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 16.4% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.32%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.64%.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, CRISPR Therapeutics AG is projected to report earnings of -$2.32 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 26.09%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $12.18 million, down 5.6% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

