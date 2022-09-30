CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) closed the most recent trading day at $65.35, moving +1.33% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.71%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 1.69% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 4.08% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.52% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CRISPR Therapeutics AG as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$2.33, down 39.52% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.08 million, up 397.56% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$9.26 per share and revenue of $15.48 million. These totals would mark changes of -297.02% and -98.31%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.27% lower. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

