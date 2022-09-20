CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) closed the most recent trading day at $70.13, moving +1.9% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.13% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 3.72% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 4.89% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.59% in that time.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, CRISPR Therapeutics AG is projected to report earnings of -$2.33 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 39.52%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.08 million, up 397.56% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$9.26 per share and revenue of $15.48 million, which would represent changes of -297.02% and -98.31%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.27% lower. CRISPR Therapeutics AG currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

