CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) closed at $81.91, marking a +1.5% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.46%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.28%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 28.79% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 5.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.51% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CRISPR Therapeutics AG as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$2.23, down 123.62% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.23 million, down 99.53% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$8.98 per share and revenue of $187.03 million. These totals would mark changes of -291.06% and -79.56%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher. CRISPR Therapeutics AG currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

