CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) closed at $127.83 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.44% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.31%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 8.18% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 3.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.56% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CRSP as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect CRSP to post earnings of $4.19 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 422.31%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $678.05 million, up 1695012.5% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.66 per share and revenue of $457.55 million. These totals would mark changes of +112.48% and +63538.16%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CRSP should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CRSP is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note CRSP's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 192.54. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.22, which means CRSP is trading at a premium to the group.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, putting it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

