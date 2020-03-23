CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) closed the most recent trading day at $39.54, moving +1.49% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.93%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 3.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.27%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 31.36% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 24.66% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 31.71% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CRSP as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.09, down 17.2% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.35 million, up 1824.24% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$4.54 per share and revenue of $29.11 million, which would represent changes of -488.03% and -89.95%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CRSP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.75% lower within the past month. CRSP currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

