CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) closed at $59.44, marking a +0.2% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.71% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.81%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.79%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 16.11% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 4.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.77% in that time.

CRSP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, CRSP is projected to report earnings of $0.04 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 104.35%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $59.43 million, up 49420.83% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CRSP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.86% higher. CRSP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

