CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) closed at $62.43 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.02% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.43% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.62%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 4.03% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 3.51% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 6.57% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CRISPR Therapeutics AG as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.91, down 26.49% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.67 million, up 949.63% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$7.69 per share and revenue of $119.24 million, which would represent changes of -263.62% and -86.97%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.8% lower. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.