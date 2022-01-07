CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) closed at $67.66, marking a +0.71% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 10.97% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 0.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.36% in that time.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, CRISPR Therapeutics AG is projected to report earnings of -$1.74 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 16%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.39 million, up 1356.22% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. CRISPR Therapeutics AG currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

