CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) closed the most recent trading day at $60.62, moving -2.38% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.55% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.95%.

The company's stock has climbed by 14.72% in the past month, exceeding the Medical sector's loss of 0.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of CRISPR Therapeutics AG in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$1.32, marking a 30.69% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.71 million, up 1185.5% from the year-ago period.

CRSP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$6.59 per share and revenue of $33.41 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -51.84% and -10.47%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for CRISPR Therapeutics AG. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.13% higher. At present, CRISPR Therapeutics AG boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, placing it within the top 42% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

