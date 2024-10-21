CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) closed at $48.51, marking a -0.84% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.18%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.27%.

The the stock of company has risen by 1.54% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's loss of 3.03% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 4.46%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of CRISPR Therapeutics AG in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.33, up 5.67% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$5.55 per share and a revenue of $64.2 million, indicating changes of -186.08% and -82.7%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.52% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. CRISPR Therapeutics AG presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, placing it within the top 35% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

