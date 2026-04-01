CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) closed the most recent trading day at $48.81, moving +2.61% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.72%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.48%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.16%.

The company's stock has dropped by 18.07% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's loss of 7.29% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.99%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of CRISPR Therapeutics AG in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, CRISPR Therapeutics AG is projected to report earnings of -$1.15 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 27.22%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.32 million, up 741.03% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$4.85 per share and a revenue of $39.15 million, demonstrating changes of +25.04% and +1015.33%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.35% lower. At present, CRISPR Therapeutics AG boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, finds itself in the bottom 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CRSP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.